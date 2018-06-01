Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Signs on with Falcons
Graham signed a contract with Atlanta on Friday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
In his senior season at Yale, Graham led all Ivy League tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns on his way to earning first-team all-conference honors. The 6-foot-4 rookie joins fellow Bulldog Foyesade Oluokun as they reunite in a mission to earn a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster. Graham will be competing with a number of other undrafted prospects at his position, including recent signees Troy Mangen and Jake Roh.
