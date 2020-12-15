Graham corralled his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Graham saw his target share tripled by No. 1 tight end Hayden Hurst, but the Yale product still finished with an identical output in catches and yards. He's drawn four targets the past three weeks after attracting one target over his first 10 appearances of the season, but Graham remains with a total of just three receptions for 25 yards in 2020.