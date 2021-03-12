The Falcons resigned Graham on Friday.
Graham's 2020 campaign was quieter than 2019's, catching just three targets for 25 yards throughout 16 games in his last year. It will likely take a couple injuries before the tight end's role will increase, but the 25-year-old will aim to see more targets in the upcoming year.
