Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Still restricted in practice
Graham (thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Through the Falcons' two official practices this week, Graham's activity has matched that of top tight end Austin Hooper (knee), who was also turned in limited participation Wednesday and Thursday. Graham's fantasy utility for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers will ultimately be tied to the health of Hooper, who stands a good chance of returning from a three-game absence due to an MCL sprain. If the Falcons ultimately decide to hold out Hooper for another week, Graham -- if cleared to play himself -- would make for a decent option in fantasy leagues that start two tight ends after he hauled in all four of his targets for a career-high 41 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Saints.
