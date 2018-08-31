Graham hauled in three of his four targets for 36 yards during Thursday night's 34-7 loss to Miami.

Currently situated no higher than fourth on the Falcons' depth chart among tight ends, Graham's likelihood of making the 53-man roster to start the season seems faint. With Austin Hooper locked into a starting role, as well as Logan Paulsen and Eric Saubert well-positioned for spots on the active roster, Graham remains a promising candidate to join Atlanta's practice squad in 2018. Given his strong showing in Week 4 of the preseason, however, another team may swoop in to secure the 22-year-old's services as a backup option.