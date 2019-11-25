Graham caught one of two targets for 53 receiving yards during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 24-year-old tight end was able to exploit an open zone in the Tampa Bay secondary on Atlanta's opening drive, hauling in Matt Ryan's first pass attempt of the afternoon for a colossal gain and setting up a chip-shot field goal from Younghoe Koo. Despite a notable splash play against the Buccaneers, Graham has only garnered four total targets in two games with Austin Hooper (knee-MCL) out of the lineup, keeping his fantasy upside relatively limited heading into a Thanksgiving matchup against the Saints' No. 12 pass defense.