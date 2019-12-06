Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Welcoming back Hooper
Graham (thigh) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Graham was the primary beneficiary of Austin Hooper's (knee) three-game absence, hauling in seven of eight targets for 117 yards and one TD during that span. With Hooper back in the fold this weekend, Graham likely will experience a downtick in his recent workload, which amounted to between 52 and 66 percent of the offensive snaps. If Hooper is at all limited, though, Graham may not fall all the way back to his handful of plays per game from the first nine contests of the campaign.
