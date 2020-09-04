Graham is one of the Falcons' top two pass-catching tight ends, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old seems primed to secure a roster spot with Atlanta for a second straight season, after recording nine catches for 149 yards and one touchdown across 16 games in 2019. He made his greatest impact while Austin Hooper sat out Weeks 11 through 13 with a knee injury, corralling seven passes for 117 yards and his lone TD during that stretch. Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site considers Graham a lock to make the 53-man roster alongside starter Hayden Hurst, while Luke Stocker and rookie Jared Pinkney continue to battle for depth roles.