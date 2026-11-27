Dotson (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dotson hasn't practiced all week, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's ultimately ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings once the Falcons release game designations Friday. Zachariah Branch (hamstring) also remained sidelined at Friday's practice, so Olamide Zaccheaus, Beaux Collins and Chris Blair may be Atlanta's only healthy available wide receivers behind Drake London against Minnesota.