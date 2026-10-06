Dotson caught two of three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday.

Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson were responsible for five of the team's six offensive touchdowns during Monday's blowout win, with the duo combining for 207 yards on 33 carries. Dotson was the only pass catcher to get in on the scoring action, with the fifth-year wideout connecting with Michael Penix on a 31-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to extend Atlanta's lead to 38-17. It was Dotson's first touchdown since Week 8 of the 2025 season, and he's up to a 6-95-1 receiving line (on 14 targets) through the first four games of the 2026 regular season. Up next for the Falcons is a Week 5 home tilt against the Ravens, whose secondary could be without veteran outside cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf).