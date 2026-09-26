Dotson caught one pass on three targets for 11 yards during the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Dotson's three targets from Michael Penix were actually second-most on the Falcons behind Drake London (10), with Dotson finishing tied for the third-most receiving yards on the team. He's played over 60 percent of offensive snaps in each of the first three games of the regular season but has a 4-41-0 receiving line (on 11 targets) to show for it. That said, Dotson's scoring floor could steadily increase as the season progresses and Penix gets more reps under his belt. The Falcons will stay on the road for a Week 4 NFC South tilt against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5.