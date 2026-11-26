Dotson (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's the second straight missed practice for Dotson, who is dealing with a hamstring issue. That's not a good sign ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against Minnesota, but Dotson will have one more chance to get on the practice field Friday. If he ends up being sidelined Sunday, Olamide Zaccheaus could take on a larger offensive snap share, as could Zachariah Branch, though he's also looking iffy to suit up due to a hamstring issue of his own.