Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Coming off Atlanta's Week 11 bye, Dotson was a listed DNP on all three of the team's Week 12 practice reports due to a hamstring injury, which will force his first missed game of the season. With fellow WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) also out Sunday, the Falcons' depth at the position is a bit thin behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus, as Beaux Collins and Chris Blair are the other options on the active roster. As a result, Dylan Drummond, Antwane Wells and Vinny Anthony will be candidates to be brought up from the practice squad.