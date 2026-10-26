Dotson caught one pass on three targets for six yards during Sundays' 29-20 win over San Francisco.

Dotson's lone catch came late in the second quarter as part of a 14-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard field goal by Nick Folk as time expired. Dotson also drew a defensive pass interference penalty late in the third quarter, but it was an otherwise quiet night for the fifth-year pro, whose 38 offensive snaps were second-most among Falcons wide receivers behind Drake London (55). Dotson has two catches or fewer in six of the first seven games of the regular season and has a 12-242-2 receiving line on 26 targets this year. The Falcons hit the road in Week 8 for an NFC South tilt against the Buccaneers, whose defense stifled Panthers QB Bryce Young in a Week 7 win for Tampa Bay.