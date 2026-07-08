Falcons' Jahan Dotson: Poised to compete for starting role

Dotson is set to compete for slotting in a "wide open" Atlanta wideout depth chart behind Drake London, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports.

Dotson had some solid stretches early in his career with Washington, but his production dropped dramatically after he was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season. Of course, Philadelphia had the stud wideout duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith hogging most of Jalen Hurts' targets and consequently impeding Dotson's opportunities. Things are a bit different for the Penn State product after he signed with Atlanta in early March -- though London (undisclosed) is the team's clear alpha at wideout, the No. 2 slot in the WR pecking order is probably going to come down to whoever wins the competition between Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and third-round rookie Zachariah Branch. With that said, the Falcons will also feature TE Kyle Pitts and RB Bijan Robinson as key components of their air game, so even if Dotson emerges with a starting role, he figures to be behind multiple players in terms of distribution of targets.