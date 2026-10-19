Dotson caught three of five targets for 87 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 loss to Chicago.

Dotson led the team in receiving yards, and his most notable moment of the game came in the second quarter when he connected with quarterback Michael Penix for a 13-yard touchdown. The wide receiver has now reeled in multiple passes in three straight contests, exceeding 50 receiving yards in each of those games, and he appears to have distanced himself as the team's No. 2 option behind Drake London at his position.