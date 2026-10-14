Dotson caught two of four passes for 54 yards during the Falcons' 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Dotson was responsible for the Falcons' second-longest play of the game, when he connected with Michael Penix (ribs) on a 36-yard pass late in the second quarter that led to a five-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Kyle Pitts three players later. Dotson finished as the Falcons' second-leading receiver behind Drake London (118), though Dotson's four targets were fourth-most on Atlanta behind London (11), Bijan Robinson (seven) and Pitts (six). Dotson is up to an 8-149-1 receiving line on 18 targets through five regular-season games, although the scoring ceilings for the Falcons pass catchers would be lower if Tua Tagovailoa is under center instead of Penix for Week 6 against the Bears on Oct. 18.