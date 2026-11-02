Dotson caught two of five targets for 95 yards during Sunday's 16-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Dotson and the rest of the Falcons offense were held in check for the majority of Sunday's loss. The wide receiver did provide Atlanta's biggest highlight play of the day, connecting with quarterback Michael Penix for a 76-yard gain on the team's final possession of the day in the fourth quarter. Dotson's 95 yards were a season high, and he has now reeled in 14 of 31 targets for 337 yards and two touchdowns over eight contests to open the 2026 regular season.