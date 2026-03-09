Falcons' Jahan Dotson: Signing with Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dotson and the Falcons have reached agreement on a two-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter reports it as a two-year, $15 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed at signing. The contract suggests Dotson will compete for a starting job, after he spent two seasons in Philadelphia as a lightly targeted No. 3 WR (37 catches in 34 regular-season games) behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. A 2022 first-round pick, Dotson will turn 26 in March and now figures to compete with fellow free-agent signing Olamide Zaccheaus for playing time alongside No. 1 receiver Drake London.
