Dotson caught three passes for 63 yards on six targets in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Dotson has yet to hit 100 receiving yards in a game this season and has just two touchdowns, but he leads the league averaging 21.9 yards per catch, turning his 19 grabs into 416 yards through 10 games. Dotson is fighting for leftover opportunities behind Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts in Atlanta's offense. He's not a reliable fantasy option down the stretch and headed into the Falcons' Week 11 bye.