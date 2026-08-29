Dotson caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Friday's 17-12 preseason win over the Dolphins.

Dotson accounted for three of Tua Tagovailoa's seven completions while Atlanta's starters were in the game, with three going to TE Kyle Pitts and one going to RB Brian Robinson. Offensive stars Bijan Robinson and Drake London sat out the preseason finale, but Dotson's involvement Friday suggests the 2022 first-round pick of the Commanders is positioned as the Falcons' No. 2 wideout behind London heading into the regular season.