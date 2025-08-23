The Falcons placed Hanson (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The severity and nature of Hanson's injury isn't clear, but he's now slated to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Atlanta. Hanson appeared in 12 regular-season games (two starts) for the Jets in 2024, and he signed with the Falcons on Aug. 10 to compete for a depth spot on the 53-man roster.