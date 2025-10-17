Matthews (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews began Atlanta's week of practice with consecutive DNPs due to an ankle injury, but after logging a limited session Friday, he's got a chance to return Sunday. However, if the veteran offensive lineman is forced to miss the Week 7 contest, expect Michael Jerrell to step in and start at left tackle.