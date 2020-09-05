Head coach Dan Quinn marveled at Matthews' approach to the game during a media session this week, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I would say the consistency of him has just been remarkable," Quinn explained. "He's really detailed in his approach."

Matthews enters his seventh NFL campaign having displayed supreme durability to this point in his career, starting 95 of a possible 96 games since entering the league as the No. 6 overall draft choice of 2014. The 28-year-old left tackle is one of four sure starters along the Falcons' offensive line -- joining Alex Mack, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary -- but left guard remains a question mark for Week 1. One year removed from the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, Matthews is playing at a high level as the protector to Matt Ryan's blind side.