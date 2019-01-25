Matthews has replaced Washington's Trent Williams as a tackle on the NFC Pro Bowl roster, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A trusty protector of Matt Ryan's blind side, Matthews was a bright spot for an Atlanta offensive line that largely underperformed during 2018. The Falcons tied for fourth-worst in QB hits allowed (109) while also finishing bottom 10 in run blocking power success, per Football Outsiders. Matthews has delivered since being picked sixth overall in the 2014 Draft, cashing in with a five-year, $75 million contract in July after three impressive pro campaigns, and this season committing a career-low three penalties while earning his first Pro Bowl selection.