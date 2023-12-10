Matthews departed during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 14 game against Tampa Bay due to a knee injury and is questionable to return, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Matthews headed to the injury tent early in the contest and was subsequently deemed questionable to return. The left tackle's absence further thins a Falcons offensive line that is already without starters Kaleb McGary (knee) and Drew Dalman (ankle) on Sunday. Tyler Vrabel entered in Matthews' place against the Buccaneers and will presumably finish out the contest if the latter is unable to return.