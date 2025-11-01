default-cbs-image
Matthews (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against New England, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 6, but it hasn't yet caused him to miss any contests. Despite finishing this week with a pair of limited practices, he's set to serve in his usual role as Atlanta's starting left tackle Sunday.

