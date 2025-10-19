Falcons' Jake Matthews: Green light to play Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Matthews missed the first two practices of the week due to an ankle injury, but he earned the questionable tag for Week 7 after logging a limited session Friday. He was able to go through Sunday's pregame warmups without suffering a setback, and he has been cleared to play and start at left tackle.
