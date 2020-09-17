Matthews (knee) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 28-year-old offensive tackle sustained the injury during Sunday's 38-25 loss to Seattle, but he was able to tough his way through the issue and play to the final whistle. Matthews is certainly a key fixture to Atlanta's offensive line as the blind-side protector to Matt Ryan, and one of two players among the unit who has ever played in a Pro Bowl. If there is a route for him to feasibly make his way back into the lineup, Atlanta will almost definitely roll him out for a crucial matchup against another 0-1 team in the Cowboys.