Matthews has exited Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Matthews suffered the injury on a Bijan Robinson 26-yard again, according to McElhaney in a separate Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. The former was slow to get up and make it to the sidelines. He's been replaced by John Leglue at left tackle.