Matthews (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The left tackle's expected availability is good news for quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw 450 yards on 54 attempts in the Week 1 loss to Seattle. Another high-volume passing game could on the docket for Ryan again Sunday, as most sports books list the Atlanta-Dallas game with the highest total of the Week 2 slate.
More News
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Questionable against Cowboys•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Trending in the right direction•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Held out Monday•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Draws praise from head coach•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Earns first career Pro-Bowl nod•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Receiving contract extension•