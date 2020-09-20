Matthews (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The left tackle's expected availability is good news for quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw 450 yards on 54 attempts in the Week 1 loss to Seattle. Another high-volume passing game could on the docket for Ryan again Sunday, as most sports books list the Atlanta-Dallas game with the highest total of the Week 2 slate.