Matthews (knee) is active Week 2 against Dallas.
Matthews served as a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, but early indications were that the left tackle will suit up despite a "questionable" designation. The morning's inactive report will ultimately confirm that, giving Matt Ryan and the passing attack an extra layer of protection.
More News
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: On track for Week 2•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Questionable against Cowboys•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Trending in the right direction•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Held out Monday•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Draws praise from head coach•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Earns first career Pro-Bowl nod•