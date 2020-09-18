Matthews is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews was limited for the last two practices of the week, which is a good sign for Sunday's availability. Matt Gono is ready to start at left tackle if Matthews can't go.
