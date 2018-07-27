Falcons' Jake Matthews: Receiving contract extension
Matthews agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Atlanta on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shortly after Matt Ryan signed his record-breaking contract in May, general manager Thomas Dimitroff identified Matthews as one of the Falcons' foremost priorities in terms of finalizing a multi-year extension. Evidently, the 26-year-old tackle is part of Atlanta's long-term plan, as Matthews now becomes the NFL's third highest-paid offensive lineman behind only Taylor Lewan and Nate Solder. Since entering the league as the sixth-overall pick in the 2014 draft, Matthews has missed just one game in four seasons, and he was the cornerstone of an offensive line that tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed last year.
More News
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Falcons pick up fifth-year option•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Active Sunday•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Sprains knee•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Unable to return Sunday•
-
Falcons' Jake Matthews: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...