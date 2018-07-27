Matthews agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Atlanta on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shortly after Matt Ryan signed his record-breaking contract in May, general manager Thomas Dimitroff identified Matthews as one of the Falcons' foremost priorities in terms of finalizing a multi-year extension. Evidently, the 26-year-old tackle is part of Atlanta's long-term plan, as Matthews now becomes the NFL's third highest-paid offensive lineman behind only Taylor Lewan and Nate Solder. Since entering the league as the sixth-overall pick in the 2014 draft, Matthews has missed just one game in four seasons, and he was the cornerstone of an offensive line that tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed last year.

