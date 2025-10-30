Falcons' Jake Matthews: Still working through ankle injury
Matthews (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Matthews sustained an ankle injury during the Falcons' Week 6 win over the Bills, but he was cleared to play in Weeks 7 and 8. He popped up on Thursday's injury report after practicing in full Wednesday, so his participation in Friday's practice will indicate his chances of playing against the Patriots on Sunday. Michael Jerrell would likely take over as the starting left tackle if Matthews is not cleared to play Week 9.
