Matthews logged his 16th start of the season during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Matthews again proved to be durable during his seventh pro campaign out of Texas A&M, fielding 100 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in 15 of 16 games. He enjoyed a relatively clean 2020, going without a holding penalty while drawing only two false start flags all season. The 28-year-old is under contract for three more seasons at an average cap hit of $19.4 million, as the Falcons' front five aims to improve upon a turbulent campaign. Atlanta ranked 31st at just 3.7 yards per carry as a team, finishing tied for 23rd with 41 sacks allowed.