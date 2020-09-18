Matthews (knee) was upgraded to limited practice participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 2018 Pro Bowler sustained a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Seattle, but he was able to return to game action and finish out the contest. By making a practice appearance Thursday, Matthews is trending towards his 95th consecutive start, as the Falcons travel to take on the Cowboys.
