The Falcons signed Moody off the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Atlanta will move on from Nick Folk and hand its kicking job to Moody, after Folk missed five field-goal and one extra-point attempts through the team's first nine games. Cut by Washington during the preseason, Moody caught on with the Ravens as a member of the practice squad shortly thereafter and made his 2026 debut in a loss to the Jaguars this past Thursday, when he converted a 53-yard field goal along with his lone point-after attempt. With Tyler Loop (groin) set to miss at least three more games, the Ravens will need to break in a new kicker in advance of Monday's game against the Chargers after losing Moody.