Collins is scheduled to meet with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn on Tuesday, at which point it will be determined if the team will reinstate the cornerback from his 10-game suspension, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Collins' suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy concluded following the Falcons' 34-31 win over the Seahawks on Monday. The 2015 second-round pick hasn't been able to practice with the team while he's been on suspension, so because of his time away from the field, there's no guarantee he'll be added back to the 53-man roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If Collins is activated, he would likely serve in a reserve role in the secondary.