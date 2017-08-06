Collins was suspended 10 games for violating the league's PED policy, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

This marks Collins' second PED-related violation, as the defensive back missed the first four games of the 2016 campaign after his first offense. He'd already been demoted to the third-team defense prior to Sunday's development, so this suspension likely puts Collins in shaky standing with Falcons management.

