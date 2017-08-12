Falcons' Jalen Collins: To see less snaps going forward
Head coach Dan Quinn indicated Saturday that Collins (suspension) is likely to see less time on the field during the team's next exhibition game, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Collins played 31 snaps on defense and four on special teams during the Falcons' preseason opening loss to the Dolphins. He will be suspended the first 10 games of the regular season after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, so the Falcons likely want to get others involved who will be playing right away. Although Collins started opposite Robert Alford in February's Superbowl, Quinn stated that e remains undecided about the 2015 second-round pick's future on the 53-man roster. The team is taking it on a "week-to-week basis."
