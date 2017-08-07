Collins (suspension) is expected to play in the preseason, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

This news comes one day after learning of Collins' 10-game ban for PEDs. The preseason exposure could be good for the 24-year-old, but he'll still likely have close to no impact from a defensive standpoint this season given his suspension.

