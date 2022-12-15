Dalton (toe) was not listed on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dalton was sidelined for Atlanta's past two games with a toe injury, though he's now ready to go again following the team's Week 14 bye. The backup nose tackle has recorded seven tackles while playing 71 of his 98 snaps on defense over four appearances this season. Dalton should provide additional depth behind starter Abdullah Anderson during Sunday's divisional matchup against New Orleans.