Mayfield (back) was seen taking some reps at right guard during 11-on-11 drills throughout last week's OTAs, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons' 2021 third-round pick missed the entire 2022 NFL season with a back injury, but he's back on the field after having moved past the issue. During Mayfield's rookie year, he started all but one game for Atlanta at left guard, but the team now has him taking snaps at right guard. He won't be starting over All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, so it's most likely that Mayfield will serve as a depth piece for the Falcons' offensive line.