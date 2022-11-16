Mayfield (back) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mayfield is now eligible to return to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with a back issue in early September. The Falcons will have 21 days to either added him to the active roster or leave Mayfield on IR for the remainder of the season. The offensive lineman started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta in 2021 and could step into a starting role once healthy.