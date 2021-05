The Falcons selected Mayfield in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

Mayfield (6-foot-5, 326 pounds) was a dominant tackle at Michigan but will likely move to guard due to a lack of reach (32 and 5/8-inch arms). Mayfield turns 21 in May but already shows good tape as a blocker, so his skill set trajectory is on a nice course. He should offer Atlanta an anchor boost on the interior in the near future.