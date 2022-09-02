The Falcons placed Mayfield (back) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Mayfield dealt with back issues for the majority of training camp and will now be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season due to the lingering issue. The 2021 third-round pick started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta as a rookie, but his poor play coupled with the injury has allowed Elijah Wilkinson to claim that role. Even when Mayfield is clear to return, he'll have a difficult time taking back his starting gig.