Mayfield (lower back) returned to practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Mayfield started 16 games at left guard for the Falcons last year, but a lower-back issue has kept him sidelined for parts of training camp, which has allowed newcomer Elijah Wilkinson to garner the majority of first-team reps at left guard. Now healthy, Mayfield will look to take back his starting role, though he may have an uphill battle as Wilkinson has reportedly been performing well through the first two weeks of camp.