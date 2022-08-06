Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Mayfield (lower back) didn't practice Friday, but the team is hoping the issue calms down soon, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield started 16 games at left guard for the Falcons last year before sitting out the season finale due to a back issue. It's unclear if his current back injury is related to the one he suffered last year, but either way, it's a concerning development for the 2021 third-round pick. Newcomer Elijah Wilkinson has garnered the majority of the first-team reps over Mayfield to start training camp, but it remains unclear if that is due to Mayfield's injury, or a permanent change to the depth chart.