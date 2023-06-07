Mayfield has been working at right tackle during the Falcons' recent OTAs, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mayfield, a 2021 third-round pick, was the Falcons' starting left guard as a rookie but missed the entire 2022 campaign on injured reserve with a back injury. He's back to full strength this offseason and has been working at right guard and right tackle during OTAs. Mayfield won't be replacing Kaleb McGary or Chris Lindstrom as a starter on the right side of the line, so it looks like the Michigan product is slated to be a versatile backup in 2023. Mayfield played right tackle in college.